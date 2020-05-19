Trump again banks on Hydroxychloroquin, Says he will take it if infected

The clinical trials on the Malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine have found side effects that cannot be ignored including abdominal pain and Cardiac malfunctions. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be exacerbated if treatment is combined with other medicines, such as the antibiotic azithromycin, that have similar effects on the heart.

The serious side effects surfaced during clinical trials have made US drug department to halt the use of Malaria drug to treat Covid patients. But the US President Trump, who had invested a fair amount of diplomatic and personal pressure on Indian premier Narendra Modi to get the drug released for export is not ready to give up.

Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now, ”even as the drug is unproven for fighting the Covid-19. Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician, confirming indulging in self-treatment.

“I started taking it because I think it’s good,” Trump said. “I’ve heard a lot of good stories.” (AP) Washington, May 19 (AP) President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms should he get the new coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, several US media is taking Trump’s claim of taking the ‘miracle drug’ with a grain of salt. In a long Twitter thread, the former New York Times reporter and best-selling author Kurt Eichenwald stated: “Speaking as someone who has known Trump for decades, I promise you he is lying about taking hydroxychloroquine. I also expect he will soon trot out some physician to lyingly confirm he is or will drop the topic and deny he ever said it. The purpose of EVERY Trump lie is some form of personal aggrandizement—either reconfirming his deluded sense of ‘greatness’ or informing people he is right when he is wrong. Add to that—the man is stupid. Taking hydroxychloroquine falls directly into that lie/stupidity pattern.”