Buses for migrant workers : Congress chief Ajay Lallu arrested for flouting lockdown rules

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested in connection with the protest by the party leaders over the issue of movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant labourers.

“A case is being registered under sections 188 and 269 of IPC and Epidemic Act in the Fatehpur Sikri Police station in connection with the incident. Two persons – Ajay Singh Lallu and Vivek Bansal – have been arrested,” SSP Babloo Kumar said.

Earlier, an FIR was also registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal secretary Sandeep Singh and party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was dragged and removed by the police from the Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area where he had staged a sit-in protest demanding that buses, his party had arranged to ferry back migrants to their homes, be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh.