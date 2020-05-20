Civil Aviation Ministry announces the date of resuming passenger flight services

The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced the date of resuming the domestic flight services in the country. On Wednesday, the ministry announced that the domestic flight operations will recommence from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry Civil Aviation”, tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri.