Coronavirus : India records 0.2 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1

India has recorded 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against the global figure of 4.1, the Health Ministry said as the number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 3,163 on Tuesday and the total cases reached 1,01,139.

Also, a record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday in the country. So far a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested, the ministry said. Referring to data from WHO situation report-119, the ministry said 3,11,847 COVID-19 mortalities have been reported till Tuesday worldwide which is about 4.1 deaths per lakh population.

Over three months after the first infection was detected in the country, the coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1 lakh mark. Of the 101,139 cases, 58,802 are active, while 39,173 people have recovered. With 134 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of casualties has climbed to 3,163.