Coronavirus : India registers highest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,06,750. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,303. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

5,611 new COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the highest spike in the number of daily cases.

With 12,140 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 719 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 5,043 patients have recovered.

With 37,136 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 1,325 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 9,639 patients have recovered.

With 12,448 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains the second most-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 84 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 4,895 patients have recovered.