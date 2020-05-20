Coronavirus : UAE reports 873 new cases of COVID19, 3 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) reported 873 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 25,063.

Three more people have died from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 227, the ministry revealed.

A total of 1,214 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery, which takes the overall number of patients recovered to 10,791.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 38,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.