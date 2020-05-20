Covid-19: GCC country announces 3 years jail term for not wearing masks

Wearing masks has been made mandatory in Qatar. The Qatar government has announced that three years jail term will be given to people who did not wear masks in public places.

More than 30,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the tiny Gulf country – 1.1 per cent of the 2.75 million population – although just 15 people have died. Violators of Qatar’s new rules will face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as $55,000.

Drivers alone in their vehicles are exempt from the requirement.