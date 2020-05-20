COVID 19: Kerala gets 24 positive cases; toll touches 666

In a steep spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 24 people were infected on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 666, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

At least 74,000 people are under observation, 533 in various hospitals, including 156 admitted today.

Of the positive cases, all but one are returnees– 12 from abroad and 11 from other states– eight from Maharashtra, where 22,563 coronavirus positive cases have been registered, and three from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where the cumulative tally has crossed 12,000, the chief minister said.

One person from Kannur had been infected through contact.

The total number of people who have been infected by the virus so far has touched 666, while the active cases stood at 161, Vijayan told reporters.

Five people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals today.

While Palakkad reported seven cases, Malappuram four and Kannur three, Pathnamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur reported two each.

Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Ernakulam recorded a solitary case each, Vijayan said.

With the flow of people from abroad and other states seeing a steady increase to Kerala, the government has made temporary appointments of around 6,700 health personnel to tackle the contagion,he said.

