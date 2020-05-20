Covid-19: UAE releases full list of fines for violating Covid-19 measures

The UAE government has updated the list of fines for violating the preventive and precautionary measures taken for containing the spread of coronavirus in the country. This was announced by Salem Al Zaabi, acting chief prosecutor of the Emergencies and Disasters Prosecution in the federal public prosecution in a press meet.

Repeat offenders will be referred to the Federal Prosecution of Emergencies and Disasters to be charged for trial, said the prosecutor. Violators will also be named and shamed and will have their pictures published in media outlets.

A list of violations and fines are as follows:

For individuals, families, communities:

– Hosting gatherings and inviting people over: Dh10,000

– Attending a gathering as a guest: Dh5,000

– Having more than three passengers in a vehicle: Dh3,000

– Violating restrictions during sterilisation period: Dh3,000

– Private tutors violating rules: Dh30,000 (and Dh20,000 for whoever hosts the tutor)

– Failure to maintain social distancing at work or other places like shops and restaurants: Dh3,000 per person involved, Dh5,000 for institutions

At the workplace:

– Not wearing masks at work, offices: Dh5,000 for the company, Dh500 for the employee

– Exceeding the 30 per cent limit on work force in the office: Dh3,000

On Covid screenings:

– Failure to comply with home quarantine rules: Dh50,000

– Failure to download the smart app for tracking and failure to carry smartphones (for those who tested positive for Covid): Dh10,000

– Tampering with the tracking device or app installed by authorities: Dh20,000

– Refusing to do a Covid test: Dh5,000

– Refusing to redo the test after two weeks: Dh1,000

For businesses:

– Opening educational facilities, clubs, gyms, cinemas, parks, pools, etc, or receiving guests: Dh50,000

– Entities operating without a thermal camera and non-compliance with measures stipulated by the government: Dh20,000

– Shops that operate beyond permitted times: Dh5,000