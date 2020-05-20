Covid-19 Updates: 10 people died due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

2691 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. The total number of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has rised to 62,545. This was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health.

1,844 recoveries were also reported in the country on today. The total number of recoveries in Saudi has rised to 33,478. There are 276 cases in intensive care. 10 deaths were also confirmed by the ministry , bringing the total number of deaths in the kingdom to 339.