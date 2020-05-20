Covid-19 Updates: 372 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

372 new cases of the coronavirus infection has been reported in Oman on Wednesday. This was announced by Health Ministry in the country. The total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has rised to 6043. The newly diagnosed cases include 152 Omanis and 220 foreigners.

One death was also reported on Wednesday in Oman. A 34-year-old foreign resident, who had earlier contracted the coronavirus gas died due to the deadly infection. The death toll has rised to 27 in Oman.

Recoveries from the disease have increased by 87 to reach 1,661.