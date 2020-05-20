Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in Indian improves

The Ministry of Health has revealed that the recovery rate from coronavirus infection in the country has improved. As per the data revealed by the ministry 42,298 people have recovered form the deadly infection in the country. The recovery rate which was at 7.1% when the nationwide lockdown started has now reached at 39.62%.

As per the health ministry, 62 people per lakh population of the world have been infected by COVID-19, while in India, the figure is just 7.9 COVID-19 cases per lakh population. Overall, 4.2 people per lakh population have died due to COVID-19 but in India, number of deaths reported per lakh population is just 0.2.

Among 61,000 active COVID-19 cases in the country, only around 2.9% are on oxygen support, 3% in ICU and 0.45% on ventilator.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached at 106750. The number of active cases is 61149. The death toll has reached at 3303. ,