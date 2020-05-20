‘Cyclone Amphan’: 10 killed, normal life disrupted due to cyclone

Cyclone Amphan has battered the normal life in West Bengal. At least 10 people had died in the cyclone in West Bengal.

As per Indian Meterological Department (IMD), the Cyclone Amphan has turned into a Super Cyclone from an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. The cyclone is centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near Latitude 19.45 degrees North and Longitude 87.52 degrees East at 6.30 am on May 20. The wind speed of the ‘most intense’ cyclone in the sea right now is around 200 kmph and is moving towards north northwestward direction.

The IMD has advised all establishments and markets to remain closed in the city and adjoining areas and restriction on movement of people on May 20.