HBD Sarah Taylor : Here are some unknown facts about the former cricket star

England’s Sarah Taylor celebrates her 31st birthday on May 20, 2020.

Sarah Taylor’s International debut was against India. She made her debut at a very young age of 17 in 2006.

In 2008, Sarah Taylor became the youngest woman cricketer to score 1000 runs in One-day Internationals. She achieved this record while scoring an unbeaten 75 against India at Taunton in England which was a 10 wicket win against India.

Sarah Taylor was named as the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the year in 2014 and was also the first woman to be inducted in the Legends Lane at the Brighton and Hove Country Cricket Ground at the Hove in 2015.

Sarah Taylor is also a huge fan of the Arsenal football club.

Sarah Taylor was named as the ICC Women’s T20 International Cricketer of the year in 2012 as well as 2013.

On 8th August 2008, Sarah Taylor along with fellow teammate Caroline Atkins broke the record of the highest stand in Women’s ODI cricket. Sarah and Caroline registered 268 runs for the first wicket. Sarah scored 129 runs individually in that match.

In 2014, Sarah Taylor signed with the Adelaide Strikers for women’s Big Bash League.

In 2015, Sarah Taylor became the first woman cricketer to play men’s grade cricket in Australia. She played for Northern Districts against Port Adelaide where she appeared as a wicket-keeper in South Australia’s premier men’s competition.

In 2016, Sarah Taylor announced a break from playing cricket due to her severe suffering from anxiety which affected her performances on the field. However, Sarah resumed playing cricket in April 2017 and was selected for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara is Sarah’s favorite wicket-keeper.