‘Honour Killing’: 2 Girls killed over leaked mobile video with man

In a shocking incident, two teenage girls were killed by their families in the name of ‘honour’. The incident was reported from Shaam Plain Garyom village located on the border of Pakistan’s North and South Waziristan tribal districts on May 14. The girls were killed after a short mobile video of them with a young man surfaced on social media.

As per the FIR of police, two girls aged 16 and 18 were killed in the name of honour by their paternal cousin.The reason behind the killings was believed to be a video which shows a young man recording himself with three young girls in a secluded area outdoors.

As per police, the video was shot nearly a year ago and most probably went viral on social media only a few weeks ago.