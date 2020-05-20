“India is spreading COVID-19 and not China”,says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

In a video which has surfaced on social media, Nepal Prime Minister has a contrasting opinion about the spread of the virus.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has blamed India for actually spreading COVID-19 and not China. The video shows him speaking about the difference between the virus in China and India. He says Wuhan virus was ‘soft’, whereas the Indian virus is ‘hard’ and the main cause of community spread of the virus.

India spread #CoronaVirus, not Wuhan: Nepal PM KC Sharma Oli said in parliament. His claim, Wuhan virus was soft, Indian virus is hard and reason of community spreading. What a joke! pic.twitter.com/Qfqjcc0ZCo — Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) May 19, 2020

Issuing a shocking statement, Oli said that the Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now as more Nepalese are getting infected for the COVID-19.

However, his controversial statement has baffled New Delhi and created outrage among officials, this has also escalated the rift between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Oli had that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to reclaim them from India through political and diplomatic efforts. The statement from Oli came after his Cabinet endorsed a new political map showing the three areas as its own territory.

Oli had said that the territories belong to Nepal but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there.

“Nepalis were blocked from going there after India stationed its Army. India has deployed its troops in Kalapani since 1962 and our rulers in the past hesitated to raise the issue,” he said, adding, “We will reclaim and get them back.”