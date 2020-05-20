Indian Railway announces inter-districts trains: See the schedule

The South Western Railway (SER) will operate inter-district train service in Karnataka. The SER would run two pairs of special trains, one between KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi and the other between KSR Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Ministry of Railways has approved the running of 4 trains-2 trains each between Bengaluru and Mysuru; Bengaluru and Belagavi.

The details of the train schedule are given here:

1.Train No. 02079/02080 KSR Bengaluru – Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru Special will run 6 days in a week:

Train No. 02079 KSR Bengaluru – Belagavi Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 8:00 hrs on all day except Sunday and arrive Belagavi at 18:30 hrs with effect from Bengaluru from May 22, 2020.

In the return direction Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru Special will depart from Belagavi at 08:00 hrs on all day except Sunday and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 18:30 hrs with effect from May 23, 2020.

2. Train No. 06503/06504 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Special will run 6 days in a week:

Train No. 06503 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 09:20 hrs and arrive Mysuru at 12:45 hrs on all day except Sunday with effect from May 22, 2020.

Train No. 06504 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Special will depart from Mysuru at 13:45 hrs and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 17:00 hrs on all day except Sunday with effect from May 22, 2020.