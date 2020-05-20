Migrant bus row : Congress leader Pankaj Punia abuses Hindu faith ; deletes tweet after massive backlash

Congress leader Pankaj Punia made a shocking and vulgar remark against the Hindu faith while launching an attack on the Yogi government over the migrant issue.

After massive backlash on twitter, Punia was forced to delete his tweet but so far no disciplinary action has been taken against him by the Congress.

War of words broke out between the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and Priyanka Gandhi over sending migrants to their native place in buses arranged by the grand old party.

Priyanka had promised 1000 buses but after doing the background check of the vehicles it was found that the many of them were two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Punia has since deleted his tweet and has just tweeted that he did not want to hurt sentiments, and his allegations was regarding the 'incident' in Gargi College.