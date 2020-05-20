Migrant bus row : Congress Rae Bareli MLA praises Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh has taken to Twitter to criticise her own party for the farce it created over the ‘list’ of buses sent to the Uttar Pradesh Government.

In a tweet today she condemned Congress for playing petty politics at the time of such a disaster. She wrote that in the list of 1000 buses provided by Congress, a staggering 297 vehicles are junk buses, 98 of it are auto-rickshaws or other vehicles like trucks and ambulances and 68 vehicles are without papers.

???? ?? ???? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ???? ?????,?? ???? ???? ?? ???? ????, ????? ?? ??? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ??????????, 297 ????? ????, 98 ??? ?????? ? ???????? ???? ????????, 68 ???? ???? ?????? ??, ?? ???? ????? ???? ??, ??? ???? ??? ?? ????????,?????, ?????????? ??? ????? ???? ????? — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghINC) May 20, 2020

She castigated her party for making a joke of the critical situation the country is in doe to the coronavirus outbreak. She wondered why didn’t Congress ask for buses from its ruling states like Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra if they are unable to arrange the number of buses committed to UP government by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

In her subsequent tweet, Aditi Singh wonders when almost 1000 students belonging to Uttar Pradesh were stuck in Kota, Rajasthan, where were these buses? Why didn’t the Congress then come ahead to arrange buses for these children stranded in its ruled state?

She goes on to praise Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for being empathetic towards these students and arranging for buses to bring them back to Uttar Pradesh, unlike the Congress. She claims that when the Rajasthan CM proved incompetent in arranging conveyance for the stranded children, Yogi Adityanath intervened and immediately arranged for buses to ferry the children from Kota back to Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan CM had also praised Yogi Adityanath for this, claims Aditi Singh.