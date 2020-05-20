New BS 6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched: Know the price list and offers

The new BS 6 version of Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched. But the new updated version of the bike is little more costlier than the older version.

The bike has made no cosmetic/mechanical update and only the engine is changed. BS 6 Classic 350 comes with a 346 cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 19.1 PS of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. There is a 5-speed gearbox which comes mated to the engine.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS 6 is priced up by Rs. 2,755. While previously the Classic 350 Single-Channel ABS costed 1.57 lakh, its price has been increased to Rs. 1,59,851.

The BS 6 compliant Classic 350 Dual-Channel ABS in Classic Black paint scheme previously priced at Rs. 1,65,026 after the price hike, its new pricing stands at Rs. 1,67,780. Similarly, in Airborne Blue/Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey, Chrome Black/Stealth Black paint schemes, the bike now costs Rs. 1,77,972, Rs.1,81,327, and Rs.1,84,482, respectively.

Royal Enfield is currently offering a limited period reward offer of Rs. 10,000 on purchase of new bikes. The offer is valid up to May 31st. This offer includes an extended warranty of Rs. 5,000 while the rest of the remaining amount can be used for purchase of RE’s official accessories and apparels.