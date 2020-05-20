“No time to play politics, sllow buses to transport migrants”,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again on Wednesday to allow her party to ply buses to ferry migrants to their homes amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, without playing politics over the issue.

In a 10-minute video message released on Congress social media handles, she said this is not the time to play politics but to help people, especially migrant labourers, suffering due to the lockdown.

Gandhi told Adityanath the 1,000-odd buses made available by the party would remain where they are till 4pm on Wednesday and he should use them and allow permission to ply them to help ferry migrants to their homes safely.

“I want to urge the chief minister that our buses will remain parked where they are at the borders (with Rajasthan) till 4pm and it will be 24 hours since they were made available there. If you want to use them, kindly allow permission to us to ply them. If you want, you can paste your posters or banners on them, but kindly allow them to ply so that the migrants can be ferried in them and they reach home safely,” she said.

Gandhi said till the time the issue got embroiled in politics, at least 92,000 migrants who are walking on the roads in this heat, without water and food, could have reached home safely by now.

“This is not the time to play politics. I urge every political party to set aside their political ideology and help people instead,” she said.