Police registered case against man for raping cow, after video of shameful act goes viral: Video

Madhya Pradesh police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 377 and 505-2 against a man identified as Samar Khan aka Kalu for raping a cow and hurting religious sentiments. The FIR was lodged at Chachoda Police Station in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. The FIR was registered after the video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media.

On Sunday at 1 am in the night, the accused performed an ‘unnatural act’ with a cow at the Chowk of Ramjanaki temple in Mali Mohalla. A video of the incident was recorded by one Rajesh Mali that later went viral on social media.

A complaint was lodged by local member of the Bajrang Dal named Mukesh Sharma. In the complaint he stated that the action of the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments. Besides demanding strict action again Khan, the complainant also informed the police about two eyewitnesses.