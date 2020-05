Bahrain has announced the holidays for Eid Al Fitr. As per the circular issued by the government all Ministries and public institutions will remain closed on the day of Eid Al Fitr and the next two days. If any of the three Eid days coincides with an official holiday, an extra day will be given in lieu, the circular added .

The circular was issued by His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.