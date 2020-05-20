Ramadan 2020: Gulf country announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for financial institutions

Qatar has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for financial institutions working country. Also the holidays for public sector employees in the country was announced.

As per an Amiri Diwan announcement, the Eid al-Fitr holidays for ministries, other government entities and public institutions starts on Tuesday, May 19 and ends on Thursday, May 28. Employees will resume their work on Sunday, May 31.

As for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), the Governor of QCB shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.