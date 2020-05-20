Two BSF personnel martyred in terrorists attack in Kashmir

Two Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers martyred in an attack by militants in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per reports, the motorcycle-borne militants fired upon the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area.

The injured jawans were rushed to hospital. But one of the jawans was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital, another succumbed to injuries. Both jawans, aged 35 and 36, had head injuries. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.