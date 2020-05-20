Updated public transport timings announced in UAE

The revised public transport timing has been announced in Dubai. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued the updated timings. The timings of metro, tram, buses, marine transport, taxis, and shared transport as well as customer happiness centres and centres of service providers has been updated.

The new timings conform to the revised national sterilisation programme from 8 pm to 6 am the following day.

Metro – Operating from 7am to 9pm.

Tram – Operating from a 7am to 9pm

Taxi – Operating from 6 am 8 pm

Marine – Operating hours from 8:30 am to 7 pm.

Intercity Bus – Intercity Bus service is unavailable till further notice.

Bus – Dubai Bus will is fully operational from 6 AM until 8 PM.

Limited bus services from 8 pm till 6 am (hospitals only).