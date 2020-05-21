Actress Priyanka Chopra makes a stunning cameo in Nick Jonas’ music video : Watch Here

Nick Jonas showed off his incredible vocal range on the finale episode of The Voice where he launched his new track titled ‘Until We Meet Again’. Not only did he perform his song for the first time on the show, but he also unveiled its music video shot at his place of residence in California. While Nick lured the viewers with his soothing voice, wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured in the music video to mark her cameo appearance and keep the style quotient high.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enters the scene towards the end and the couple shares a lovely kiss in the music video of Until We Meet Again. Nick Jonas is as it is incredible but Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ appearance is a treat to all the Nickyanka lovers. Fans were prepared to see Nick in the music video of his incredible song but Priyanka’s cameo came as a surprise for all. “Wrote a new song called #UntilWeMeetAgain to perform on tonight’s #TheVoiceFinale and it’s out now! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to @FeedingAmerica. Thank you all for an amazing first season on @nbcthevoice!!,” Nick had posted.

Check out his song: