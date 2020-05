The price of gold has been slipped down in the commodity market. The yellow metal which has earlier reached at a record price has been now going down.

Today sovereign gold was trading at Rs. 34520 per 8 gram. The price of gold was slipped by Rs. 20 per gram.

Earlier this week gold has touched Rs.35000 per 8 gram. Later the price was declined by 520 rupees and then on yesterday Rs.160.