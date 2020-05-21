Covid-19: No curfew on Eid Al Fitr holidays, announces gulf country

There will be no curfew on Eid Al Fitr holidays announced Bahrain.

“No curfew will be imposed as it has been recently circulated. Shops will continue working while observing previously placed conditions,”reported a daily in the country quoting a top source.

147 more patients had recovered from Covid-19 in the country, taking the country’s overall recoveries to 3,715.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will impose a 24-hour nationwide curfew for five days starting from Saturday. Kuwait is already enforcing a similar curfew continuing until May 30.