Covid-19: Total curfew announced in Gulf country

A total curfew was announced in Saudi Arabia. The curfew will be enforced in the country during the five-day Eid al-Fitr holiday. The curfew was announced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew will be came to effect from Saturday, May 23 and will continue to May 27. During the curfew, commercial and business enterprises will remain open as they now are and people can move freely between 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) and 5 p.m., except in Mecca which remains under a full curfew.