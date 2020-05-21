NEWS

Covid-19 Updates: 151 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

May 21, 2020, 10:04 pm IST

151 new cases of  coronavirus has been reported  in Bahrain.The total number of infection in the country has rised to 8,039. 147 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the country’s overall recoveries to 3,715.

The 151 cases include 96 expatriate workers. In this 96 expat workers, 48  got infected as a result of coming in contact with active cases and seven others linked to travel.

Twenty-seven patients of COVID-19 are currently receiving treatment, including nine in critical condition. The death toll is at 12.

 

 

