Covid-19 Updates: 2532 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

2532 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has reached at 65077. Also 2,562 cases of recoveries from the viral infection is also reported. With this, the total cases of recoveries in Saudi Arabia has reached at 36,040.

12 deaths due to coronavirus has been also reported today. The death toll has reached at 351.