DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 327 coronavirus cases reported in Oman

May 21, 2020, 04:21 pm IST

327 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country. Of the newly diagnosed cases 105 are Omanis, while 222 are non-Omanis.

The total number of cases in the country has thus rised  to 6,370, including 30 deaths. A total of 1,821 recoveries have also been recorded, the ministry announced.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close