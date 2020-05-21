Covid-19 Updates: 327 coronavirus cases reported in Oman

327 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country. Of the newly diagnosed cases 105 are Omanis, while 222 are non-Omanis.
The total number of cases in the country has thus rised to 6,370, including 30 deaths. A total of 1,821 recoveries have also been recorded, the ministry announced.
Registration of (327) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus #COVID19#????_?????_?????? pic.twitter.com/p2c4hpNLkJ
— Oman VS Covid19 – ???? ????? ?????? (@OmanVSCovid19) May 21, 2020
