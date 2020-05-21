DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Five Muslim men arrested for threatening and abusing Muslim women for purchasing goods from a shop owned by Hindu: Video

May 21, 2020, 05:26 pm IST

Karnataka police has arrested five Muslim men for allegedly abusing and threatening two Muslim woman for purchasing from a shop owned by Hindu. The police had registered a case after the videos of the shocking incident gone viral on social media.

A shocking incident   took place in  Davangere district of Karnataka. The video of Muslim goons targeting Muslim women on the streets or purchasing at Hindu shops has been viral on social media.

 

In the videos,  it can be seen how Muslim mobs descended on the streets to abuse two burqa-clad women coming out  a popular cloth shop owned by Hindus in Davangere city. The mob then abuses and attacks Muslim women for buying clothes from Hindu shop at the month of Ramzan.

The mob can also be seen hounding the burqa-clad women for carrying their purchases in ‘saffron’ carry bags and then snatches the goods from them and takes out the clothes from the orange coloured plastic bags. The women can be seen pleading the aggressive Muslim mob to let them go.

A second video of the same incident shows how Muslim mob forcing the Muslim women to return the goods purchased from the Hindu store.The mob was also seen forcing the two-women to sit in an auto-rickshaw so they could take them to the Hindu shops and return the products they have purchased.

Another incident was reported from the  another part of Davangere city. In this incident, the mob has  threatened two women and a child for purchasing at a store in the city. In the video, it can be seen that a man talking in Urdu bullied a burqa-clad woman and her child to not to enter the cloth shop.

