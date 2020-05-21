Five Muslim men arrested for threatening and abusing Muslim women for purchasing goods from a shop owned by Hindu: Video

Karnataka police has arrested five Muslim men for allegedly abusing and threatening two Muslim woman for purchasing from a shop owned by Hindu. The police had registered a case after the videos of the shocking incident gone viral on social media.

A shocking incident took place in Davangere district of Karnataka. The video of Muslim goons targeting Muslim women on the streets or purchasing at Hindu shops has been viral on social media.

In the videos, it can be seen how Muslim mobs descended on the streets to abuse two burqa-clad women coming out a popular cloth shop owned by Hindus in Davangere city. The mob then abuses and attacks Muslim women for buying clothes from Hindu shop at the month of Ramzan.

Jain bakery owner was arrested for saying that no muslim staff in TN but look at here how they are hounding Muslim women for shopping from Hindu Shop and using orange cover. This is what hatred is and SECULAR INDIA is @BSYBJP @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/2UFwb9Ch3n — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) May 17, 2020

The mob can also be seen hounding the burqa-clad women for carrying their purchases in ‘saffron’ carry bags and then snatches the goods from them and takes out the clothes from the orange coloured plastic bags. The women can be seen pleading the aggressive Muslim mob to let them go.

This is what happening now in Davangere, Karnataka. Common Muslim People are buying clothes and goon muslims are stopping them and asking them to return for some who already bought. Retweet until it reaches karnataka police. @BSYBJP @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/2ORekfBMAy — sunil kumar sc (@LegendSoma) May 17, 2020

A second video of the same incident shows how Muslim mob forcing the Muslim women to return the goods purchased from the Hindu store.The mob was also seen forcing the two-women to sit in an auto-rickshaw so they could take them to the Hindu shops and return the products they have purchased.

"Jamaats have said not to purchase from Hindu shops, yet you do this!" Watch how a peaceful man scolds a peaceful woman for visiting a Hindu shop to buy dress materials! pic.twitter.com/EygouPoWUm — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) May 15, 2020

Another incident was reported from the another part of Davangere city. In this incident, the mob has threatened two women and a child for purchasing at a store in the city. In the video, it can be seen that a man talking in Urdu bullied a burqa-clad woman and her child to not to enter the cloth shop.