Gujarat’s Ahmedabad worst hit by the lethal L type Covid virus,links to ‘Namaste Trump’ event surface

Fear and panic grips Gujarat’s Ahmedabad as the death count in the city soars compared to other parts of the nation. Even the neighboring Maharashtra, which has the highest toll of Covid infected patients among Indian states has a low ratio of death to infected Covid positive cases. The high mortality rate in Gujarat is linked to the most dangerous strain of Covid virus which is L type- found to have been more prevalent in Wuhan in China, where the outbreak started.

A scientist in Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), requesting anonymity has confirmed that the samples used for genome sequencing recently conducted by it were found to contain the L-type strain. The first Covid patient which was officially registered in Gujarat was on March 20, less than a month from the Trump event which was on Feb 24.

The high death rate in Gujarat is now linked to the ‘Namaste Trump’ event which has lost its focus after the tragic Delhi riots closely followed by the pandemic fears. Over 1000 US special security forces had spent over a month in Ahmedabad for arranging and supervising the efforts to ensure the safety of President Trump and his family. Ahmedabad’s high-risk zones are the places were the US special security officers had the most activity. The high mortality rate in the US is also traced to the highly virulent L-type Covid virus.

The opposition lead in India- the Congress party is planning to file a case in High Court against the state government for completely ignoring the WHO’s directions and flooding the streets and the newly inaugurated Motera cricket stadium for the grand welcome of US President Trump. Gujarat Congress state president Amit Chhawda claimed that the Namaste Trump program is the reason for high Covid deaths in Gujarat. “The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in January that coronavirus was spreading from person to person. At the same time, the health organization had appealed to avoid crowded events. However, ignoring the warnings of the health association, the Namaste Trump program was organized for political gain and was also allowed by the Gujarat government. This big event brought thousands of foreigners to Ahmedabad and spread the Corona. Therefore, we will file a petition in the Gujarat High Court in this regard.