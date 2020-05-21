Honor launches X10 5G smartphone : Price and Features

Honor on Wednesday launched its first 5G smartphone in the X-series called Honor X10 in China via an online event. The smartphone will be available in sapphire blue, midnight black, titanium silver and fiery krange, at a starting price of RMB 1899 for the 6GB + 64GB version, The 6GB + 128GB version will be available for RMB 2199 and the 8GB + 128GB version for RMB 2399.

The smartphonr features a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 397ppi pixel density and 92 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 820 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via NM card (up to 256GB). The device features a 40MP f/1.8 RYYB Sony IMX600Y primary sensor backed by an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens and 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The battery capacity in the device is 4,300mAh with support for 22.5W fast charging and the device runs MagicUI3.1.1 based on Android 10. For connectivity, the phone has 5G support, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.