Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn : STR and Trisha Krishnan starring short film is out ; Watch Here

It is well known that Gautham Vasudev Menon always ensures that the music and songs in his movies stand out and have a reach and fan following of their own. His latest shortfilm which has just been released is no different. Some of you might ask us what film are we talking about. It is a 14 minute film called Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn which Gautham Menon managed to shoot during this lockdown. This short film, which has been shot during this quarantine period, is like a lead to the sequel of the classic romantic drama, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

A teaser was released earlier this month which had Trisha talking to Karthik over the phone, telling him that the situation would get better and the film industry would bounce back (as Karthik is a filmmaker). We saw only Trisha in the teaser and we probably would see STR as well, when the short film releases in a few days. Now the entire short film is out and it is about a conversation between STR and Trisha with some soulful background score composed and arranged by Isai Puyal AR Rahman. Check it out: