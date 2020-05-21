Motorola launched Moto G8 Power Lite: Know the specifications and features

International smartphone brand, Motorola has launched its Moto G8 Power Lite. The phone will be available on Flipkart from May 29 onward.The phone is priced at Rs. 8,999.

As per reports, the phone will be available in two colour options – Royal Blue’ and ‘Arctic Blue’.The phone comes with a triple camera setup, 5,000mAh battery and an HD+ display.

Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

Moto G8 Power Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to last for more than two days on a single charge. It also comes with support for 10W rapid charging.

Moto G8 Power Lite features a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Some of its features include HDR, dual camera bokeh, timer, panorama and more. There’s an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies.