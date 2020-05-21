Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya reveals some shocking facts on Twitter : Watch Here

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s troubles don’t seem to die down as reportedly his estranged wife Aaliya who is seeking a divorce from him has joined Twitter to disclose some “shocking facts”.

In a statement by Aaliya, she is joining the social media platform to disclose some facts two days after she revealed that she is seeking a divorce from the actor and has levied demand for maintenance.

In a statement, Nawazuddin’s wife said, “In able to protect his own wrongs, Nawazuddin and his team are trying to attack my reputation. I will show the world what is the truth behind the whole thing. My simplicity is not my weakness. Do follow me on Twitter and I shall be disclosing some shocking facts.”

Soon after, a tweet from Twitter profile purporting to be Aaliya read, “This is Aliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with.”

In a second post, she clarified that her alleged “affair with some other man” aree nothing but “false and manipulative”. She tweeted, “To begin with, let me clarify that I am not into ‘ANY RELATIONSHIP’ with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some sections of the media have manipulated my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya were married for 10 years and are parents to two children. She has now sought a divorce and maintenance. Aaliya’s lawyer has sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin Siddiqui via email and Whatsapp on May 7 but his response is awaited.