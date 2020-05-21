“People are on the road. They are in trouble. Government is at fault’says Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra has come supporting his wife and criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government over the free bus service for migrant workers. Robert Vadra has accused that UP government is at fault.

“People are on the road. They are in trouble, in pain, all you do is to fill these buses and help them to move. Those who are against it are not understanding the agony and pain of the migrants. They should focus on free testing. I would say our focus should be helping. Let us get together and not to do politics. With folded hands, I am requesting to allow those buses and let them move to their villages. The UP government has to be serious about this issue”, said he.

On May 16, Priyanka Vadra wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, asking him to permit the Congress party to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers back to their native place. The UP administration accepted this request on Monday, asking the opposition party to send the buses to Lucknow by 10 am on Tuesday. But the issue has become a controversy and the Congress has withdrawn the buses.