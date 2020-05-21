Ramadan 2020: Eid Al Fitr holidays announced by DIFC

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Thursday has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays.

“On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, we would like to inform you that the DIFC Authority offices will be closed on either Sunday, May 24, until Monday, May 25, or Sunday May 24, until Tuesday, May 26. The exact dates will depend on the sighting of the moon, which will be confirmed by an official announcement in the media,” said DIFC .

After holidays, DIFC will revert back to its standard business hours from 8:00am to 5:00pm.