Ramadan 2020: Free parking announced in UAE

A free parking facility was announced in UAE. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Thursday has announced free parking during the Eid Al Fitr. The authority has announced that the free parking has been extended until further notice.

The ITC has urged the public to adhere to Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the flow of traffic. Authorities also called on holders of residential parking permits to renew their expired permits.

The Customer’s Happiness Centres continues to serve the public remotely by receiving online transactions via the website (www.itc.gov.ae), e-mail (customer.care@itc.gov.ae), Call Centre (80088888) and the smart app “Darb“.