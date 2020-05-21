Rana Dagubatti has officially become engaged with Miheeka. See the pics here

Rana Daggubati and fiancée Miheeka Bajaj made it official today; the actor shared pictures from the engagement on social media – a glowing Miheeka wears an orange and pink saree, Rana is in white.

Early congratulatory messages were posted by actors Varun Tej and Sivakarthikeyan, and badminton star Saina Nehwal. Just a week ago, Rana revealed in a tweet that he proposed to Miheeka, an interior designer, and “she said yes’ – his post went crazy viral; no doubt the engagement pictures will too. “And it’s official,” Rana Daggubati captioned the engagement pictures, adding firework emojis.

See pics here :