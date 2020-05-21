Suhana Khan takes online belly dancing classes amid lockdown : Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been staying home in Mumbai with her parents from the start of the lockdown in March. On?Wednesday, Mumbai-based belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja shared a throwback picture with the star kid from last year and another that displayed how their sessions are progressing now.

Taking to Instagram to share a collage, Sanjana wrote: “Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 #lockdown4 With @suhanakhan2 Level up #onlinebellydanceclass #artofbellydancewithsanjana.”

In one of the pictures, the two women pose for the camera, even as Sanjana takes a selfie. This is from before the lockdown and sees the two of them inside, in what appears to be a gym. The second and third are screenshots of their online tutorials.

Through lockdown, Suhana has been keeping herself busy doing various interesting things. Couple of days back, she turned editor for her close friend Ananya Panday as she stitched together a video, which is a compila