This old photo of Aishwarya Rai having meal with her mom is going viral. See pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, has been trending on social media, courtesy a throwback picture from those days.

In the photograph, the former beauty pageant winner could be seen eating a meal with her mother Brinda Rai. Dressed in a pink saree, Aishwarya could also be seen wearing her Miss World crown as she enjoyed her food. The picture has been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actress on Instagram and is going insanely viral. TBH, we are not surprised at all, keeping into consideration the actress’ massive popularity.

See the pic here: