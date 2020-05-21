UAE announces 50% discount on traffic fines

A discount scheme of traffic fines was announced in UAE. Abu Dhabi Police has announced the traffic fine discount scheme.

The Abu Dhabi Police has announced three types of discounts on all traffic fines for drivers. The first, 50% discount will be available until June 22.

If the drivers make the payment within 60 days after the date of committing the violation, they will get 35% discount.

If the drivers make the payment after 60 days of committing the violation, they will get 25% discount.

The 25% discount is valid until the end of this year. And the drivers will have to pay the total amount of fine after this year.