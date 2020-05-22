DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

43 killed, 32 injured in road accident

May 22, 2020, 09:44 pm IST

At least 43 people were killed and 32 others were injured in a road accident in African country Sudan. The tragic  incident took  place as a truck carrying passengers collided with another on a highway  in the town of Shangil Tobayi in North Darfur province in Sudan.

Some of the injured were in critical condition and taken to a hospital in al-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur, said the police.

The truck  with passengers, was traveling from Shangil Tobayi when it collided with a passenger vehicle heading toward the town, more than 1,100 kilometres (about 620 miles) west of the capital, Khartoum, police said.

 

