Airline companies in India opens ticket booking

The airline companies in the country including public sector airline company, Air India has started ticket booking. Earlier the union government has announced that the domestic flight services will resume from May 25.

Air India has earlier announced that it will start booking of tickets for domestic journey from today. IndiGo and GoAir had started accepting bookings on their website.

“Good News! Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to http://airindia.in or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care,” Air India said on Twitter.

Air India will start bookings for domestic flight from 12.30 pm on Friday. IndiGo is accepting bookings from May 25 – the first day of the resumption of air travel – Vistara and GoAir have opened bookings from June 1.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits – Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said.