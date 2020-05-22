BSNL announces FREE caller tunes with these prepaid plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 198 data plan for its customers in the Tamil Nadu circle. The plan is available across India offering high-speed data.

BSNL Rs 198 plan comes with a validity of 54 days and it offers its customers 2GB data per day. However, the plan doesn’t come with any voice calling or SMS benefits. After the data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 40kbps. After revision, the plan is now also offering free caller tune service however the validity of the plan remains the same.

The revised Rs 198 data plan with free caller tune service is available to users in several circles including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The users in the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry can also avail the revised plan.