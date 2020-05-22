Coronavirus : Boney Kapoor’s two more house helps test positive for Covid-19

According to media reports, two more members of Boney Kapoor’s house staff have tested positive. Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar confirmed the news to a website.

On Tuesday, Boney had confirmed that one of his house helps has tested positive but there is nothing to worry as his family members including daughters Janhvi and Khushi are fine and asymptomatic.

His letter had stated: “Message from Boney Kapoor — I would like to inform you that our house staff…has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation. My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started.”

He had added that his family is under self-quarantine for the next 14 days and will follow all government guidelines diligently.

His letter further read: “All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response.”